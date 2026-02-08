Bhopal News: MPBSE Exams From Tomorrow, 16 Lakh Students To Appear At 9,856 Centers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 16 lakh students will take MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations at 9,856 centers across Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, about 64,000 students will write exams at 104 centers.

Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams begin on February 10, while High School (Class 10) exams start on February 13.

In the city, nearly 37,400 students will appear for Class 10 exams, and 26,637 students for Class 12 exams. Sixteen centers have been declared sensitive and highly sensitive and are under close watch by authorities.

The Board has installed CCTV cameras at 226 select centers, with live feeds available at a command center at Board headquarters and accessible to district collectors and education officers. Jammers have been installed at 700 centers to prevent mobile phone use for copying or transmitting question papers.

Police personnel will be deployed at each center, while flying squads will conduct surprise inspections.

Officials said every center has been inspected, with another on-site inspection scheduled for Monday to rectify any shortcomings. Question papers and other examination materials have been distributed.

Practical exams

The MPBSE has directed principals to conduct practical examinations alongside written exams, including on holidays if necessary. The board has clarified that exams will proceed even if state or district authorities declare a holiday.

Strict steps

Examinees will not be allowed to leave the center for the first two hours of the examination. This measure aims to prevent paper leaks and cheating. The board has also warned that strict action will be taken if mobile phones, electronic devices, chits, or any other unfair material are found in the examination hall.