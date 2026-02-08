MP News: Union Minister Addresses BJP Digital Influencers On Budget In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Sunday addressed the meeting of BJP’s social media and digital influencers in Jabalpur.

The meeting was held at the BJP office in Ranital as part of the Union Budget 2026 Dialogue Program.

Tamta called upon Jabalpur's digital influencers to disseminate the budget's achievements and government schemes, as well as share the experiences of beneficiaries, on social media.

MP Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, District President Ratnesh Sonkar also addressed the meeting. The BJP leaders along with a large number of digital influencers, were present in the meeting.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, Tamta said the union government is working on the highway roads widening projects from four lanes to six lanes and six lanes to eight lanes looking over the future traffic movements across the country.

In MP various road projects are in the pipeline including Jabalpur –Mandla Chilpi Ghat of Jabalpur – Raipur (Chattisgarh) to be converted from four lanes to six lanes.

He said a special attention is given in the Union Budget 2026 to reduce health expenses.

The Union government has reduced the custom duty to zero in some medicines including 17 life-saving cancer drugs, the minister told a press conference in Jabalpur on Sunday.

A fund of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for biopharmaceutical and AYUSH centers at the district level to provide quality treatment to middle-class families, he said.

The union minister said there will no longer be a need to apply to an officer for a low or zero TDS certificate. An automated, rule-based system will simplify this process.

This will significantly benefit the middle class, the minister added