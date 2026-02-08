 MP News: Posing As Cop, Imposter Makes Away With Woman’s Ornaments
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Posing as cop, an imposter and his accomplice tricked a 50-year-old woman in the Adhartal locality and fled with her gold and silver jewelry. One of the suspects reportedly gained the victim's trust by posing as a police officer.

According to the police, Reena Srivastava filed a complaint at the Adhartal Police Station on Sunday.

She stated that on Saturday evening, she had gone to the vegetable market near Adhartal Square. While she was in front of a restaurant on the market road, two men on separate motorcycles approached her.

The men initially asked her if she knew the location of a medical camp allegedly organized by a "Sheetal Doctor." When she replied that she had no information, one of the suspects—described as wearing a checked shirt, blue jeans, and a green jacket—claimed that her family was going through a period of great misfortune.

Take off your jewelry and hold it in your hand; you will see the Mother Goddess (Mata), and your problems will be solved. The fraudsters told her when you return home, step inside with your right foot first to avert the crises facing your children.

The second man wearing a black and white checked vest claimed to be a policeman on duty in that area. Trusting the man's police identity, she removed her gold earrings, a gold mangalsutra, and silver anklets.

The men placed the jewelry, along with a small red purse containing Rs1,000, into a yellow bag one of them was carrying. They then instructed her to walk thirteen steps away and return without looking back. After walking just a few paces, the victim grew suspicious and turned around, only to see both men fleeing the scene on their motorcycles with her belongings.

A case is registered against the two unidentified motorcyclists under Sections 319 and 318(4) of BNS.An investigation is currently underway to identify the suspects using local CCTV footage.

