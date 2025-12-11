Bhopal News: Ex-BJP OBC Morcha Chief Bhagat Singh Kushwaha, Among Three Held For Forgery, Fraud |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TT Nagar police on Thursday arrested Bhagat Singh Kushwaha, former state president of BJP OBC Morcha on charges of fraud, forgery and using fake documents to illegally take possession of a building belonging to Kushwaha community.

Police officials said the accused forged the documents to claim ownership of the building in TT Nagar area where he had been running an office and girls hostel for the past 15 years.

They further said that BJP senior leader Babulal Bhanpur’s son Sitaram Kushwaha and Mohan Kushwaha have also been arrested in the case. The three allegedly converted the community-allotted building into their personal property. The investigation revealed that the land was on lease and attempts were made to transfer it to their names using fake documents.

ACP Ankita Khatarkar said a case was registered in May following a complaint from the party. The probe confirmed evidence of cheating, forgery, and tampering with government documents.

Based on these findings police made the arrests and a team is currently working to identify others involved in preparing the forged documents, said officials.

They added that the former state president first signed a rent agreement with former president Babulal Kushwaha. Using that agreement he later got documents prepared to claim the building as his own.