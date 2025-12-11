MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Takes Potshot At Ex-CM Digvijay Singh, Says 'Congress Nurtured Maoism' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday targeted senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, alleging that Maoist activities had grown during previous Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at Indore Airport, Yadav said the Congress had always taken a “confused stand” on Maoism and accused some of its leaders of showing sympathy when security forces neutralised hardcore Maoists such as Madvi Hidma.

He recalled the killing of former Congress leader Lakhiram Kaware by Maoists in Balaghat in 1999, when the state was under the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government (1993–2003).

“Earlier, a Congress leader was killed by Maoists in Balaghat district, and the then Congress CM was responsible,” Yadav alleged.

Without naming Digvijaya Singh, he added, “Today, when Maoists are being eliminated by security forces, those Congress leaders are raising questions on the BJP. Congress has always maintained a double standard on Naxalism.”

Yadav’s remarks came after Digvijaya Singh recently questioned the encounter in which security forces killed top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma in Andhra Pradesh, suggesting it was a fake encounter involving the Maoist commander and his wife.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he described as a strong and decisive national policy against Maoism.