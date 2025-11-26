 MP News: Three Forest Officials Booked For Embezzling ₹30 Lakh In Chhindwara
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered FIR against four including three forest officials of Chhindwara for embezzling Rs 30 lakh through forged bills, said officials here on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
MP News: Three Forest Officials Booked For Embezzling ₹30 Lakh In Chhindwara | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered FIR against four including three forest officials of Chhindwara for embezzling Rs 30 lakh through forged bills, said officials here on Wednesday.

EOW DG Upendra Jain said that deputy forest officer Anadi Budholiya, range officer Kirti Bala Gupta, range officer Heeralal Sanedia and owner of a construction company Suchil Choubey formed a nexus and ripped off the government. Suchil’s father Chetram Choubey was a forester and he helped his son to get undue financial advantage.

The police have registered the case against the four under various sections of IPC and have started the investigations.

