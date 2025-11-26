MP News: Three Forest Officials Booked For Embezzling ₹30 Lakh In Chhindwara | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered FIR against four including three forest officials of Chhindwara for embezzling Rs 30 lakh through forged bills, said officials here on Wednesday.

EOW DG Upendra Jain said that deputy forest officer Anadi Budholiya, range officer Kirti Bala Gupta, range officer Heeralal Sanedia and owner of a construction company Suchil Choubey formed a nexus and ripped off the government. Suchil’s father Chetram Choubey was a forester and he helped his son to get undue financial advantage.

The three officials through fake bills paid amounts to the Choubey’s construction company in name of works done under Campa fund, boundary wall and other construction works. Four Cameras DVRs and other equipment were purchased, but the payment was done without taking prior approvals.

Suchil who was also enrolled as a daily wager in the forest department, received Rs 2.17 lakh as labour charge. Suchil managed to get an amount from the department in the name of construction and also received labour charges as he is enrolled as a daily wager with the forest department.

The police have registered the case against the four under various sections of IPC and have started the investigations.