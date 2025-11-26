MP News: Sport Means Of Discipline, Balance And Mental Strength, CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in the ancient tradition of India, sport was not viewed only as recreation but also as a means of discipline, balance and mental strength.

“In earlier times, rowing, swimming and water training were considered an important part of strategic and physical skill. The same tradition appears today before us as watersports. It is a field in which technique, endurance and focus are tested in a real sense,” said the Chief Minister.

He was addressing the gathering at the Boat Club on Upper Lake on Wednesday during the inauguration of the four-day ‘8th Inter-State Challengers and 45th Junior National Rowing Championship’.

Nearly 500 players from 23 States, marched to the patriotic tunes at the event. The Chief Minister encouraged players from various States participarting in the championship to experience the art, culture and tastes of Madhya Pradesh and to visit the tourist sites around Bhopal.