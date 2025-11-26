 MP News: Sport Means Of Discipline, Balance And Mental Strength, CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Sport Means Of Discipline, Balance And Mental Strength, CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in the ancient tradition of India, sport was not viewed only as recreation but also as a means of discipline, balance and mental strength. “In earlier times, rowing, swimming and water training were considered an important part of strategic and physical skill.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in the ancient tradition of India, sport was not viewed only as recreation but also as a means of discipline, balance and mental strength.

“In earlier times, rowing, swimming and water training were considered an important part of strategic and physical skill. The same tradition appears today before us as watersports. It is a field in which technique, endurance and focus are tested in a real sense,” said the Chief Minister.

