MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body Recovered 5 Days Later

MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control, Driver's Body Receovered 5 Days Later | FP Photo

Sheopur(Madhya Pradesh): A tractor trolley driver, who had been missing for 5 days after being swept away by the strong current of the Chambal Canal, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

His body was recovered from the canal near Asida, where the accident had taken place on November 22. On that day, the tractor had lost control and fallen into the canal.

One of the 2 men on the tractor managed to swim to safety, but the driver, Badal, was carried away by the powerful current.

Since then, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDERF), police, and local divers had been searching for him.

Locals found the body floating

According to police officials, on Wednesday morning, local residents spotted a body floating in the Chambal Canal and informed the police.

A Dial-112 team reached the spot and pulled the body out with a rope. The deceased was identified as Badal, a resident of Sheopur. His family members arrived soon after and broke down in grief.

Police prepared an inquest report and sent the body to the district hospital for a postmortem.

Officials said initial investigation suggests the strong current carried the young man far from the accident site, which delayed his recovery.

Further legal action is underway.