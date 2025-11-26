 MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body Recovered 5 Days Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body Recovered 5 Days Later

MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body Recovered 5 Days Later

The police prepared an inquest report of the body and sent it to the district hospital for a postmortem. Police officials stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the young man was swept away by the strong current, which is why it took time to find him. Further legal action is being taken in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control, Driver's Body Receovered 5 Days Later | FP Photo

Sheopur(Madhya Pradesh): A tractor trolley driver, who had been missing for 5 days after being swept away by the strong current of the Chambal Canal, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

His body was recovered from the canal near Asida, where the accident had taken place on November 22. On that day, the tractor had lost control and fallen into the canal.

One of the 2 men on the tractor managed to swim to safety, but the driver, Badal, was carried away by the powerful current.

Since then, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDERF), police, and local divers had been searching for him.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Safran's Largest MRO Unit In Hyderabad; Rafale Engine MRO, HAMMER Weapon Production Announced
VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Safran's Largest MRO Unit In Hyderabad; Rafale Engine MRO, HAMMER Weapon Production Announced
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat, 'She Didn’t Stay Long Enough...'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat, 'She Didn’t Stay Long Enough...'
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here
'Pali Hill Ka Taj Mahal': Inside Manish Malhotra's ₹21-Crore Mumbai House In Bandra With Pastel Hues
'Pali Hill Ka Taj Mahal': Inside Manish Malhotra's ₹21-Crore Mumbai House In Bandra With Pastel Hues
Read Also
MP Shocker! 3 Crocodiles Attack Tourist, Drag Him Into Chambal River In Morena; Rescue Operation...
article-image

Locals found the body floating

According to police officials, on Wednesday morning, local residents spotted a body floating in the Chambal Canal and informed the police.

A Dial-112 team reached the spot and pulled the body out with a rope. The deceased was identified as Badal, a resident of Sheopur. His family members arrived soon after and broke down in grief.

Read Also
MP News: Old Man Consume Poison, Jumps Into Chambal River After Family Dispute; Found Stuck To...
article-image

Police prepared an inquest report and sent the body to the district hospital for a postmortem.

Officials said initial investigation suggests the strong current carried the young man far from the accident site, which delayed his recovery.

Further legal action is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body...

MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body...

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector...

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector...

Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Labourer Bludgeoned To Death For Denying Beedi In Bhopal; One Arrested

Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Labourer Bludgeoned To Death For Denying Beedi In Bhopal; One Arrested

Bhopal News: Three Member Committee Formed To Investigate Violent Student Protest At VIT Bhopal

Bhopal News: Three Member Committee Formed To Investigate Violent Student Protest At VIT Bhopal

Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya &...

Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya &...