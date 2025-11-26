 MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector & Doctor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector & Doctor

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector & Doctor

The incident occurred in Ambah Tehsil, where the Collector was listening to people's complaints during a public hearing. An elderly farmer identified as Dharmendra Singh Tomar suddenly collapsed while submitting his complaint application regarding a land dispute. The Collector, along with doctors present at the spot, immediately administered CPR, ensuring timely medical attention.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector & Doctor |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer who arrived at the Gwalior Collectorate with a land dispute suffered a heart attack during a public hearing on Wednesday.

Seeing him collapse, the Collector and the doctor present at the spot immediately rushed to help and administered CPR, saving his life.

According to information, the incident took place in Ambah Tehsil, where the Collector was listening to people's complaints during the public hearing.

The elderly farmer, identified as Dharmendra Singh Tomar, suddenly collapsed while submitting his complaint application regarding a land dispute.

FPJ Shorts
Ex-CJI Gavai Says He Faced No Political Influence, Warns Against Excesses In Judicial Activism And Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Practices
Ex-CJI Gavai Says He Faced No Political Influence, Warns Against Excesses In Judicial Activism And Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Practices
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral
RJD Slams Bihar Govt’s Order Asking Rabri Devi To Vacate Official House, Calls It Political Vendetta
RJD Slams Bihar Govt’s Order Asking Rabri Devi To Vacate Official House, Calls It Political Vendetta
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Lead Floral Tributes To Heroes Of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Lead Floral Tributes To Heroes Of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks
Read Also
Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya &...
article-image

The Collector, along with doctors present at the spot, immediately administered CPR, ensuring timely medical attention that ultimately saved the farmer’s life.

The Collector, without wasting any time, called for the Tehsildar's official vehicle, and Dharmendra was immediately rushed to Ambah Hospital.

He was immediately referred to Morena's district hospital where the farmer is currently undergoing treatment.

Read Also
Indore News: Lokayukta Searches Unearth Over ₹4 Crore Illegal Assets From Cooperative Society...
article-image

Postdoctor Pramod Sharma in Ambah stated, "Tomar was immediately administered CPR and and sent to the hospital. His condition was critical, so he was referred to the district hospital. However, prompt action by doctors and administration on the spot helped save his life."

He added that stress from issues such as land disputes can severely impact a person’s health.

Chief Health Officer Padmesh Upadhyay confirmed that the farmer is now in a stable condition and will be discharged in a day or two.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector...

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector...

Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Labourer Bludgeoned To Death For Denying Beedi In Bhopal; One Arrested

Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Labourer Bludgeoned To Death For Denying Beedi In Bhopal; One Arrested

Bhopal News: Three Member Committee Formed To Investigate Violent Student Protest At VIT Bhopal

Bhopal News: Three Member Committee Formed To Investigate Violent Student Protest At VIT Bhopal

Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya &...

Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya &...

MP News: Body Of Unidentified 35-Year-Old Man Found Near Roadside In Sagar

MP News: Body Of Unidentified 35-Year-Old Man Found Near Roadside In Sagar