MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector & Doctor |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer who arrived at the Gwalior Collectorate with a land dispute suffered a heart attack during a public hearing on Wednesday.

Seeing him collapse, the Collector and the doctor present at the spot immediately rushed to help and administered CPR, saving his life.

According to information, the incident took place in Ambah Tehsil, where the Collector was listening to people's complaints during the public hearing.

The elderly farmer, identified as Dharmendra Singh Tomar, suddenly collapsed while submitting his complaint application regarding a land dispute.

The Collector, along with doctors present at the spot, immediately administered CPR, ensuring timely medical attention that ultimately saved the farmer’s life.

The Collector, without wasting any time, called for the Tehsildar's official vehicle, and Dharmendra was immediately rushed to Ambah Hospital.

He was immediately referred to Morena's district hospital where the farmer is currently undergoing treatment.

Postdoctor Pramod Sharma in Ambah stated, "Tomar was immediately administered CPR and and sent to the hospital. His condition was critical, so he was referred to the district hospital. However, prompt action by doctors and administration on the spot helped save his life."

He added that stress from issues such as land disputes can severely impact a person’s health.

Chief Health Officer Padmesh Upadhyay confirmed that the farmer is now in a stable condition and will be discharged in a day or two.