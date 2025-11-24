 MP News: Old Man Consume Poison, Jumps Into Chambal River After Family Dispute; Found Stuck To Pillar--VIDEO
MP News: Old Man Consume Poison, Jumps Into Chambal River After Family Dispute; Found Stuck To Pillar--VIDEO

MP News: Old Man Consume Poison, Jumps Into Chambal River After Family Dispute; Found Stuck To Pillar--VIDEO

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man from Rajasthan, survived a suicide attempt after jumping from the old Rajghat bridge on National Highway 44 in Morena on Monday.

He did not get swept away by the strong flow of the Chambal River and got stuck against a pillar of the Rajasthan Water Supply Project. He held onto the pillar tightly and started shouting “Ram-Ram” for help.

He had also swallowed sulphas tablets before jumping, which made his condition even more serious.

Two youths recorded a video and immediately informed the Forest Department team posted nearby at Chambal Safari.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the man was troubled due to family issues. Before jumping, he removed his warm clothes, kept them on the bridge, and then leapt into the river.

He had also consumed poison (sulphas tablets), which made the situation even more serious.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

A little later, two youths came to the old bridge for a walk. They noticed the warm clothes lying on the railing and soon heard someone shouting from below. When they looked down, they saw the elderly man hanging onto the pillar.

Acting quickly, the forest staff reached the spot with a boat. The Morena Forest Department team rescued the man safely and saved his life.

When asked why he jumped, the elderly man said he was upset due to domestic problems and admitted that he had taken poison before coming.

The forest team then informed Dial-100 in Dholpur and handed the man over to them for further treatment and assistance.

