 MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani

MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani

The family informed that the pendant had gone missing around Ganesh Chaturthi, nearly one and a half months ago, but they had no idea the baby had swallowed it. Relieved father Narsingh Vaskale thanked the medical team for saving his child’s life, while Dr. Batra urged parents to keep jewellery and small objects away from infants to prevent similar incidents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, after a 9-month-old baby accidentally swallowed his mom's mangalsutra pendant. The baby suffered cough and cold continuously for over 1.5 months and only a surgery could cure him.

The child's X-ray revealed that a pendant was stuck in his throat, following which he was operated.

Read Also
Indore News: Duty Performed With Sincerity Brings Satisfaction, Respect From Society, Says CP...
article-image

Read full story below :

The incident was reported from village Kari near Barwani, where baby Vivaan had been unwell for weeks. Despite several visits to local doctors, his condition did not improve, leaving the family anxious and confused.

FPJ Shorts
Power Transfer In Karnataka Gains Momentum With Rahul Returning From Abroad
Power Transfer In Karnataka Gains Momentum With Rahul Returning From Abroad
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
'My Heart Feels Heavy..': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Pen Heartfelt Tributes After Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
'My Heart Feels Heavy..': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Pen Heartfelt Tributes After Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO
MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO

Eventually, his parents took him to ENT specialist Dr. Anupam Batra, who examined the child and advised an X-ray. To everyone’s surprise, the X-ray revealed a metallic object lodged in the baby’s food pipe.

During surgery, the object was identified as a mangalsutra pendant belonging to Vivaan’s mother.

Read Also
Angels Of Indore: Innovator Leading India’s Most Significant Semiconductor Breakthrough Journey
article-image

The Family Reveals...

The family informed that the pendant had gone missing around Ganesh Chaturthi, nearly one and a half months ago, but they had no idea the baby had swallowed it.

Dr. Batra said the operation was successful and confirmed that the child is now completely healthy. He also noted that the situation could have become life-threatening had the pendant been sharp, as it might have caused internal injuries.

Relieved father Narsingh Vaskale thanked the medical team for saving his child’s life, while Dr. Batra urged parents to keep jewellery and small objects away from infants to prevent similar incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani

MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani

MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger...

MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger...

MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return...

MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return...

MP News: Minutes Before Leaving For Wedding, 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Toilet Seat In Ratlam

MP News: Minutes Before Leaving For Wedding, 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Toilet Seat In Ratlam

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In Madhya Pradesh, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In Madhya Pradesh, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year