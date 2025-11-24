MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, after a 9-month-old baby accidentally swallowed his mom's mangalsutra pendant. The baby suffered cough and cold continuously for over 1.5 months and only a surgery could cure him.

The child's X-ray revealed that a pendant was stuck in his throat, following which he was operated.

The incident was reported from village Kari near Barwani, where baby Vivaan had been unwell for weeks. Despite several visits to local doctors, his condition did not improve, leaving the family anxious and confused.

Eventually, his parents took him to ENT specialist Dr. Anupam Batra, who examined the child and advised an X-ray. To everyone’s surprise, the X-ray revealed a metallic object lodged in the baby’s food pipe.

During surgery, the object was identified as a mangalsutra pendant belonging to Vivaan’s mother.

The Family Reveals...

The family informed that the pendant had gone missing around Ganesh Chaturthi, nearly one and a half months ago, but they had no idea the baby had swallowed it.

Dr. Batra said the operation was successful and confirmed that the child is now completely healthy. He also noted that the situation could have become life-threatening had the pendant been sharp, as it might have caused internal injuries.

Relieved father Narsingh Vaskale thanked the medical team for saving his child’s life, while Dr. Batra urged parents to keep jewellery and small objects away from infants to prevent similar incidents.