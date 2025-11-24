 MP News: Shelter Remains A Distant Dream For The Homeless In Susner
Night shelter remains a distant dream for the needy in Susner as winter tightens its grip and night temperatures continue to fall. This has left homeless people, travellers and elderly beggars searching for safety and warmth during the night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
MP News: Shelter Remains A Distant Dream For The Homeless In Susner

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Night shelter remains a distant dream for the needy in Susner as winter tightens its grip and night temperatures continue to fall. This has left homeless people, travellers and elderly beggars searching for safety and warmth during the night. Despite being the district's largest tehsil, with approximately 15 wards and a population of 20,000 to 22,000, the Susner Municipal Council has failed to construct even one night shelter.

Without prior arrangements, villagers and late passengers may have to spend the night at bus stops or in public areas, locals said. They also claimed that this negligence reveals the council's indifference and raises the risk of illness among the vulnerable. While officials claim a lack of land, residents argue that vacant government buildings could be used as temporary shelters.

Repeated appeals by social workers and public representatives have brought no results. Although the issue was discussed several times, no plan was advanced nor land identified, leaving citizens to face the same hardship every year.

Residents have demanded immediate shelter facilities at locations including the New Bus Stand, Old Bus Stand, Dak Bungalow Complex and Itwaria Bazaar area, where many people spend nights in the open.

Susner Municipal Council president Lakshmi Rahul Sisodiya said she has instructed the CMO to initiate action soon. BJP Ward 12 councillor Meena Pawan Sharma stated that night shelters are essential and said providing relief to the needy during cold nights is their priority.

