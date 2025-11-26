MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls In Gwalior -- VIDEO

MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Savarna community staged demonstrations holding sickle against IAS Officer Santosh Verma on Wednesday over his controversial remarks about Brahmin girls.

Verma, who was recently reinstated after a suspension, is facing widespread criticism for his comments made during a conference of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS), where he serves as regional president.

In his speech, Verma reportedly said that reservations would continue “Until a Brahmin gives his daughter in marriage to my son or establishes a relationship with him.” The comment was highly condemned and criticised.

#WATCH | Savarna Community Stages Protest With Sickles Outside SP Office Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IAS #SantoshVerma pic.twitter.com/W11ttJueoT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 26, 2025

To protest against the same, members of the Savarna community staged demonstrations in Gwalior.

They marched on foot from Roop Singh Stadium to the SP Office. Among the protesters was Anil Mishra, who stated that no apology from Verma would be accepted. Their only demands are a police FIR and the officer’s dismissal.

The protest saw the participation of advocates and women carrying sickles.

Demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the Crime Branch police station and the SP Office, insisting that the Superintendent of Police come out, accept their memorandum, and take action.

Later, SP Dharmveer Singh met the protesters, heard their demands and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.