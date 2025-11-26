 MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls In Gwalior -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls In Gwalior -- VIDEO

MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls In Gwalior -- VIDEO

Verma, who was recently reinstated after a suspension, is facing widespread criticism for his comments made during a conference of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS), where he serves as regional president.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On Brahmin Girls In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Savarna community staged demonstrations holding sickle against IAS Officer Santosh Verma on Wednesday over his controversial remarks about Brahmin girls. 

Verma, who was recently reinstated after a suspension, is facing widespread criticism for his comments made during a conference of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS), where he serves as regional president.

In his speech, Verma reportedly said that reservations would continue “Until a Brahmin gives his daughter in marriage to my son or establishes a relationship with him.” The comment was highly condemned and criticised. 

Read Also
MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle
article-image

To protest against the same, members of the Savarna community staged demonstrations in Gwalior. 

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 2 Serial House-Breaking Thieves; Stolen Gold Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Recovered
Palghar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 2 Serial House-Breaking Thieves; Stolen Gold Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Recovered
Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter
Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter
State Human Rights Commission Closes Case On Taloja Jail Canteen Irregularities After Authorities Call Complainant ‘Habitual Accuser’
State Human Rights Commission Closes Case On Taloja Jail Canteen Irregularities After Authorities Call Complainant ‘Habitual Accuser’
Palash Muchhal Gets Discharged From Hospital; No Update On Wedding With Smriti Mandhana
Palash Muchhal Gets Discharged From Hospital; No Update On Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

They marched on foot from Roop Singh Stadium to the SP Office. Among the protesters was Anil Mishra, who stated that no apology from Verma would be accepted. Their only demands are a police FIR and the officer’s dismissal.

The protest saw the participation of advocates and women carrying sickles. 

Demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the Crime Branch police station and the SP Office, insisting that the Superintendent of Police come out, accept their memorandum, and take action. 

Later, SP Dharmveer Singh met the protesters, heard their demands and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Sport Means Of Discipline, Balance And Mental Strength, CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Sport Means Of Discipline, Balance And Mental Strength, CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 12 Train Cancelled; 25 Diverted; Two Regulated Due To Work At Jhansi Station

MP News: 12 Train Cancelled; 25 Diverted; Two Regulated Due To Work At Jhansi Station

MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On...

MP News: Community Protests With Sickles Against IAS Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remarks On...

MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body...

MP News: Speeding Tractor Trolley Falls Into Chambal Canal After Losing Control; Driver's Body...

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector...

MP News: Farmer Suffers Heart Attack During Public Hearing In Gwalior; Saved After CPR By Collector...