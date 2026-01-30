 MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces To Provide Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs After LoP Umang Singhar's Gift To Shivpuri Man-- VIDEO
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces To Provide Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs After LoP Umang Singhar's Gift To Shivpuri Man-- VIDEO

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces To Provide Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs After LoP Umang Singhar's Gift To Shivpuri Man-- VIDEO

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to provide motorised tricycles to all divyang persons in his parliamentary constituency, following Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar gifting a tricycle to a disabled man in Shivpuri. The move has brought focus on disability welfare, easy mobility, and better reach of government schemes to the needy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar gifted a motorised tricycle to a divyang man in Shivpuri, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to provide motorised tricycles to all divyang persons in his parliamentary constituency on Friday.

In a video he said, that he will provide motorised tricycles to all divyang persons in his parliamentary constituency so that they do not face any problem in travelling from one place to another.

He said that free movement is a basic need and disabled persons should be supported so they can live with dignity and confidence.

Chouhan also said that efforts will be made to ensure that all eligible brothers and sisters get the benefit of government schemes.

Watch the video below :

He stressed that welfare schemes should be implemented in an ideal manner so that no deserving person is left out. He added that people working on footpaths and those dependent on daily labour should be given work opportunities.

Talking about employment, Chouhan said that skilled workers and artisans should be linked to Prime Minister-led schemes so that they can earn a steady income.

He said that the aim is to make sure every scheme reaches the ground level and benefits those who truly need support.

article-image

Umang Singhar gifts tricycle to Divyang in Shivpuri

Earlier on Thursday, Umang Singhar gifted a motorised tricycle to Ashfaq, a physically challenged man in Shivpuri who had been facing serious difficulty in moving around for the last two years. A video of the interaction was shared by the Congress on social media platform X.

In the video, Ashfaq is seen thanking Singhar emotionally and saying that he was very grateful to receive the tricycle as a gift on Singhar’s birthday. Ashfaq also shared that he had been struggling for two years due to the lack of proper support.

