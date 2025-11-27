Bhopal News: Divyang Youth Assaulted, Subjected To Unnatural Obscene Acts | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A differently abled youth was assaulted and was subjected to unnatural obscene acts by some persons in a village under Parwalia Sadak police station limits. The incident allegedly took place on November 11, but the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused.

According to reports, the victim remained silent for two days out of fear and humiliation. However, he gathered the courage to approach the police and register an FIR. SDOP Manju Chauhan said that a search is underway to arrest the accused and his accomplice.

The victim, who works in the agricultural fields, told police that on the night of November 11 he received a call from local youth Vikas Meena, asking him to come to a culvert near Hanuman Temple. When he reached he found Vikas with another unidentified man. The three consumed alcohol together but when the victim refused to pay for more liquor, Vikas allegedly became abusive, assaulted him, pinned him to the ground and committed obscene acts while the accomplice recorded it on a mobile phone.