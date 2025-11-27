MP News: Cop Slaps Patwari During Ram Vivah Mahotsav In Orchha; Patwaris Launch District-Wide Pen-Down Strike

MP News: Policeman Slaps Patwari During Ram Vivah Mahotsav In Orchha; Incident Triggers District-Wide Pen-Down Strike By Patwaris |

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): Patwaris launched a district wide pen-down strike after a police constable allegedly hurled a slap at a Patwari during Ram Vivah Mahotsav in Orchha.

The video of the incident surfaced on internet.

According to reports, the Patwari, Jalaj Tiwari was in the event with his family, when he was confronted by a police constable. A verbal spat between the two soon escalated into a physical altercation, when the cop slapped him in full public view.

The entire incident was captured on camera, which went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the Patwari can be seen coming downstairs with his family when the police constable struck him hard from behind. Bystanders recording nearby, condemned the act. The incident intensified outrage among netizens.

Check out the video below:

Policeman Slaps Patwari During Orchha Ram Vivah Mahotsav; Incident Triggers District-Wide Pen-Down Strike by Patwaris#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/RhibMvT8KI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2025

After the incident, district-wide patwaris submitted a memorandum to the Collector, demanding immediate suspension of the accused constable and the registration of an FIR against him for assault.

The Patwaris levelled serious allegations against senior police officials including the Superintendent of Police for shielding the accused. This claim, further escalated outrage among the administrative officials.

Read Also Bhopal News: Youths With No Past Criminal Record Pose Challenge For Police

In protest, the patwaris called for a pen-down strike across the district. According to the Patwaris halting work at revenue offices will bring officials under pressure to serve justice. The incident triggered serious question about government official's safety.

The police department assured that they are reviewing the viral video and will take necessary action against the accused.