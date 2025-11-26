 Bhopal News: 'Constitution Is Best Book, Great Strength Of Democracy'
Bhopal News: 'Constitution Is Best Book, Great Strength Of Democracy'

A special exhibition of paintings, made by children, themed on the journey of the Constitution's creation and key facts was held at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Wednesday. An exhibition on books on Gandhi and the Constitution was also held.

Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Bhopal News: 'Constitution Is Best Book, Great Strength Of Democracy'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special exhibition of paintings, made by  children, themed on the journey of the Constitution's creation and key facts was held at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Wednesday. An exhibition on books on Gandhi and the Constitution was also held.   

A film depicting the importance of the Constitution was screened and a replica of the original Constitution was displayed. Children learned about Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts by observing the spinning wheel and understanding its significance. A selfie zone was also set up.  

It was part of Constitution Day Celebration, organised by the Gandhi Bhavan Trust and Vikas Samvad, an NGO.   Senior journalist Rajesh Badal said that the Constitution is the best book of democracy.

Secretary of the Gandhi Bhavan Trust, Dayaram Namdev said that to understand constitutional values and develop democratic understanding, the Constitution must be made accessible to everyone. He mentioned the Constituent Assembly and the representatives of Madhya Pradesh in it.

Senior journalist Sudhir Saxena said that the Constitution is a great strength of democracy. "We must work to increase awareness about it. Only then will we be able to strengthen our democracy," he said.

Senior critics, writers Vijay Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Mohan Dixit, Bhagwati, along with dignitaries, youth and children were present at the programme.

