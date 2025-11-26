 Bhopal News: EOW Arrests Two In St Jude Housing Society Scam
Bhopal News: EOW Arrests Two In St Jude Housing Society Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested two persons in the St Jude Housing Society scam, in which 377 Christian families were allegedly cheated in the name of developing a residential colony, officials said here on Wednesday.

Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested two persons in the St Jude Housing Society scam, in which 377 Christian families were allegedly cheated in the name of developing a residential colony, officials said here on Wednesday.

The EOW has registered a case against seven persons including Prime accused Vipin Topo, along with family members including wife Abha, sister Clara Kranti and others. The sleuths on Wednesday arrested Abha and Clara Kranti.

DG EOW Upendra Jain said a complaint was received in 2017 alleging that between 2009 and 2012, the office-bearers of the Society collected money from people promising plots at affordable rates.

People, mostly belonging to Christian community, registered and paid deposits, but when no plots were allotted or registered in their names, they approached police, leading to an FIR in 2019. The complainants claimed the colonizer duped investors of Rs 1.10 crore.

Prime accused Vipin Topo, along with family members including wife Abha, sister Clara Kranti and associate Nain Singh, had signed land contracts with farmers. Instead of purchasing land in the Society’s name, they allegedly executed contracts in their individual names.

Officials also said that one of the accused, Father Anand, changed his name to Joseph M.T. and allegedly prepared a fake passport and driving licence to cover his involvement in the scam.

