Bhopal News: Drugs Racket; Gym Owner Formally Arrested, Released On Bail |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gym operator Monis Khan, who had fled to Malasiya after the arrest of high-profile drugs and firearm racket kingpin DJ Yaseen Machhli, appeared before crime branch on Wednesday along with his lawyers.

Monis submitted that Supreme Court had granted him anticipatory bail, following which police formally arrested him and released on submission of Rs 25,000 personal bond. During the process, Monis denied all charges against him while claiming that he had connection with the drug racket.

Police said that his name had surfaced during the interrogation of drug trafficker Ashu Hasan who reportedly told police that he used to purchase MD drugs from Monis. Crime branch was searching for Monis for past several months but he evaded arrest.

Monis claimed that he had travelled abroad for his work and returned only after securing legal protection from the Supreme Court. “I have no role in the drugs case. I am a businessman and have never been involved in such activities. I have full faith in the judiciary,” he said.

According to police investigation, Monis allegedly supplied drugs by misleading gym-goers, both men and women, claiming it was a weight loss supplement. His gym chain operates three branches in Bhopal and is frequented by several high-profile people. The racket came to light after the arrest of the first accused Saifuddin. He was arrested on July 18.

Before opening his gym, Monis worked as a fitness trainer. Crime branch officials said he was made an accused based on statements of arrested accused.