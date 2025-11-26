Bhopal News: Youths With No Past Criminal Record Pose Challenge For Police |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youngsters and minors involved in criminal activities, but with no past criminal record are posing a major challenge for police, struggling to control crime even as criminals strike at will.

While old criminals and history-sheeters are easily identified and tracked, new youths entering criminal activities make it difficult for police to trace them after assaults, thefts, snatching, vandalism, stabbings and other crimes.

Police sources said several youths caught in recent clashes, stabbings, thefts and burglaries were previously unknown to authorities. In the Shahpura assault incident, all seven youths arrested had no previous record.

Two of those arrested in mobile snatching cases with IG Intelligence a month ago were minors with no past record. Another two minors arrested for snatching a mobile from the PA of Deputy CM last week in TT Nagar were also unknown to police.

Similarly, Ankit Yadav, arrested for vandalism at Green Park Colony recently, also had a clean record.

Over the past few months, police stations in Bag Sewania, Ayodhya Nagar, Piplani and Misrod detained several such newcomers, including minors, in cases of theft and snatching.

Officials said professional criminals often rope in young boys for crimes, knowing first-timers are harder to trace. As a result, these youths become part of criminal networks without any previous police record, making identification through traditional methods difficult.

688 new goondas this year

To monitor emerging criminals more effectively, Bhopal police opened 688 new Goonda Files from January to August. Moreover, 47 history-sheets for regular offenders were opened at different city police stations.