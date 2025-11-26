Bhopal News: Three Criminals Held For Stabbing Man Over Old Dispute |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police on Wednesday arrested three men involved in a stabbing incident that took place on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the victim Irfan Qureshi, a resident of Ramba Nagar, was attacked with a knife on his hands and legs by Rais, Farukh and Saeed alias Umar on Tuesday night. He sustained injuries and a case was registered against the assailants.

ACP Rakesh Singh Baghel said a team was roped in to trace the accused. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined. Police on Wednesday received information that the suspects were seen roaming in Qazi Camp.

A team reached the spot, where the three men tried to flee on seeing the police. They were caught after a brief chase.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rais Mia (45), Farukh Qureshi (33) and Saeed alias Umar (40). The trio have past criminal records and have cases under assault, intimidation, Cow Slaughter Act, Gambling Act, Excise Act and rash driving against them.