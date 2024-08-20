 Bhopal: Health Dept Issues Guidelines For Safety In MP Medical Colleges After NMC Directive
Bhopal: Health Dept Issues Guidelines For Safety In MP Medical Colleges After NMC Directive

Over safety issue, junior doctors were on strike in Madhya Pradesh demanding implementation of doctors protection act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical superintendent (MS) and Medical college dean will compulsorily take round at night in campus and police and local administration will be approached for coordination for night patrolling.

After National Medical commission (NMC) instruction over RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incidence, Health department of Madhya Pradesh has laid down guideline for the safety of medical students in hospitals and 17 government medical colleges. The guidelines have been finalized after meeting with Deans of medical colleges through video conferencing recently.

Over safety issue, junior doctors were on strike in Madhya Pradesh demanding implementation of doctors protection act.

The other points of safety measure are as follow

 - CCTV cameras, lightings in sensitive areas like basement, parking, stairs, top of buildings were public movement is very less.

- Arrangement of security at exit, entry points of hospitals, medical colleges to check anti-social elements.

- Safety arrangement for patients as well as their attenders

- Medical colleges should approach police, local administration for coordination in night patrolling.

- If there is police chowki, instruction should be given to take the stance for safety measures.

- Only one attender be allowed with patient if patient is serious.

- After 6:00pm, entry of unnecessary people should be prohibited.

