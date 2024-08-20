 MP August 20 Weather Update: Monsoon Knocks After A Brief Break, Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, Indore & More
Alert for heavy rain has been issued in Ashok Nagar, Chattarpur, Satna, Dhar, Balaghat, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Heavy rain occurred in Bhopal, Indore, Chhindwara, Vidisha-Shajapur and Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a break of about a week, the monsoon is back again in Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain occurred in Bhopal, Indore, Chhindwara, Vidisha-Shajapur and Ujjain. Also, due to increased water level in Tawa Dam of Narmadapuram, 5 gates have been opened. 

Alert for heavy rain has been issued in Ashok Nagar, Chattarpur, Satna, Dhar, Balaghat, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, on Tuesday. Even in Bhopal, after 11 am, it rained heavily. 

At the same time, due to rain in the catchment area, the water level of Tawa Dam of Narmadapuram has increased around 9 pm on Monday night. 3 out of 13 gates of the dam were opened. Seeing the water level rising, two more gates had to be opened at around 1 o'clock in the night.


Current weather condition

Current weather condition | IMD Bhopal

According to the Meteorological Department, the low pressure are is still active in the entire state. This system is expected to move forward in the next 2 to 3 days which will cause heavy rains in many districts of the state. Moreover, activity of monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation will continue. 



As of now, Madhya Pradesh has received 28.7 inches of water, 76% of the season. Sheopur has received twice the normal rainfall, while districts such as Mandla and Seoni, received rainfall beyond 41 inches.

