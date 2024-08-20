 Catfight Caught On Cam: Two Women Spotted Pulling Each Other's Hair And Screaming At Jabalpur Railway Station
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Two women fighting at Jabalpur Railway Station over mobile theft | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported at Jabalpur railway station, where two women can be seen fighting with each other over a mobile theft. The scene created chaos at the platform, leaving the passengers stunned!

The video of the catfight has been spreading like wildfire on social media.

According to information, the incident happened on platform number 6 of Jabalpur railway station. The dispute began when the husband of an illegal vendor allegedly stole the mobile phone of a female passenger. The passenger woman, upon realising that her phone was missing, confronted the vendor. Following this, the vendor started shouting at her, which resulted in a heated argument. 

According to reports, it was reported that fight between the two women lasted for five minutes.

It is clearly seen in the video, both the women were pulling each other’s hair and screaming. The two men-- one of them is said to be the illegal vendor's husband who stole the mobile phone and the other could be that passenger’s husband, were also seen in the video. The two were also initially fighting, but then later seen pacifying the the women. Later, the police officials intervened and stopped the fight.

The police registered a case in GRP Railway police station Jabalpur. The GRP officials have returned the woman's phone. Further, investigations are still going on. 

