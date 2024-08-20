Doctor Beaten To Death By Rehab Centre's Director & Family In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Doctor beaten to death in Rewa |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was allegedly beaten to death in a rehabilitation centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Monday. The director of the rehab centre and his family accused the doctor of molestation and brutally beat him till he fell dead.

The police have registered a case, and the investigations into the matter have begun.

The deceased was identified as Dr. Rudra Sen Gupta, a resident of Krishna Nagar, and worked in the de-addiction centre.

According to local media reports, the doctor was beaten by the director of the drug de-addiction centre, Nilesh Tiwari, and his relatives, operated in Padmadhar Colony in Rewa.

The police registered the case in the Civil Line police station area of Rewa. The accused informed police the doctor was beaten up due to molestation. He succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The family claimed that there were many injury marks on his body. The police then arrested some suspects.

However, operator Nilesh Tiwari and his wife have been absconding since the incident. Upon seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police called the FSL team to secure the incident site, and evidence was collected.