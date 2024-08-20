 Doctor Beaten To Death By Rehab Centre's Director & Family In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDoctor Beaten To Death By Rehab Centre's Director & Family In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Doctor Beaten To Death By Rehab Centre's Director & Family In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

The police registered the case and arrested some suspects, 2 are still absconding.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Doctor beaten to death in Rewa |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was allegedly beaten to death in a rehabilitation centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Monday. The director of the rehab centre and his family accused the doctor of molestation and brutally beat him till he fell dead.

The police have registered a case, and the investigations into the matter have begun. 

FPJ Shorts
MG Windsor Teases First-in-Segment ‘Infinity View Glass Roof’ Ahead of Launch
MG Windsor Teases First-in-Segment ‘Infinity View Glass Roof’ Ahead of Launch
UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Out For August 27 Exam
UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Out For August 27 Exam
Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement
Wrong Shoe Therapy: Why Unconventional Footwear Is The New Fashion Statement
'Don't Need To Say Anything About Rupali Ganguly, Aurra Is Well Behaved,': Anupamaa's Shivani Gosain On Her Cameo In Show (Exclusive)
'Don't Need To Say Anything About Rupali Ganguly, Aurra Is Well Behaved,': Anupamaa's Shivani Gosain On Her Cameo In Show (Exclusive)

The deceased was identified as Dr. Rudra Sen Gupta, a resident of Krishna Nagar, and worked in the de-addiction centre.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors Tie Black Rakhis On Raksha Bandhan In Jabalpur,...
article-image

According to local media reports, the doctor was beaten by the director of the drug de-addiction centre, Nilesh Tiwari, and his relatives, operated in Padmadhar Colony in Rewa.

The police registered the case in the Civil Line police station area of Rewa. The accused informed police the doctor was beaten up due to molestation. He succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Read Also
Horrific Accident! 7 Dead, 6 Critical After Auto Carrying Devotees To Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck...
article-image

The family claimed that there were many injury marks on his body. The police then arrested some suspects.

However, operator Nilesh Tiwari and his wife have been absconding since the incident. Upon seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police called the FSL team to secure the incident site, and evidence was collected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: Rape Accused Dies Of TB At Bhopal Jail; CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Death Of BJP MLA Ramesh...

MP Updates: Rape Accused Dies Of TB At Bhopal Jail; CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Death Of BJP MLA Ramesh...

Doctor Beaten To Death By Rehab Centre's Director & Family In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Doctor Beaten To Death By Rehab Centre's Director & Family In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time

Horrific Accident! 7 Dead, 6 Critical After Auto Carrying Devotees To Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck...

Horrific Accident! 7 Dead, 6 Critical After Auto Carrying Devotees To Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck...

Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan...

Shravan 2024: Mahakal's Fifth Sawari Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain; Devotees Along With CM Mohan...