MP News: Miscreant Snatches ₹5.5 Lakh From Father-Son Duo Riding On Bike In Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant snatched ₹5.5 lakh from a father-son duo riding home on a bike and fled in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra on Thursday night.

The incident unfolded near Gopal Bagh City Gate at around 8:10 pm, where a man identified as Pawan Srivastava was returning home with his father, Mahesh Shrivastava.

Read Also Goharganj Rape Accused Salman Khan Arrested From Tea Stall In Bhopal After Absconding For A Week;...

The father-son duo slowed their bike near City Gate when an unidentified youth appeared from behind and snatched a bag filled with money from Mahesh's hand. The miscreant ran away from the scene even before the complainant could react.

Miscreant Caught Snatching Rs 5.5 Lakh From Father-son Duo Midnight In Dabra#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/1y8IJOjrSr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 28, 2025

A CCTV camera near City Gate recorded the entire incident, where the father-son duo could be seen coming to a halt on their two-wheeler. The accused approached from behind and snatched the moneybag from Mahesh Srivastava’s hand with all his power. The driver lost his balance, and both the riders fell along with their bike. In the meantime, the miscreant fled the scene with all the money.

The accused is still at large. CCTV footage in the area is being scanned, and a manhunt is launched to nab the accused. Dabra remains under the grip of a series of crimes in the past few months, instilling a sense of fear among the residents.