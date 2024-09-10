 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tagore Nagar, Malipura, Jumerati Gate & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tagore Nagar, Malipura, Jumerati Gate & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tagore Nagar, Malipura, Jumerati Gate & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 10 to facilitate four way lane road construction line shifting work (11Mile To Bangarasiya). Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Manisha Market, Shahpura, Basant Kunj, Vivek Apartment and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Grant Road Bilal Mosque Plans Solar Power Installation To Cut Air-Conditioning Costs And Electricity Bills; Fundraising Underway
Mumbai: Grant Road Bilal Mosque Plans Solar Power Installation To Cut Air-Conditioning Costs And Electricity Bills; Fundraising Underway
Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Chhattisgarh: Women’s Congress, Led By Phoolo Devi Netam, To Protest At CM House On September 10 Over BJP’s Failure To Address Rising Rape Cases
Chhattisgarh: Women’s Congress, Led By Phoolo Devi Netam, To Protest At CM House On September 10 Over BJP’s Failure To Address Rising Rape Cases
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO

Area: Tagore Nagar, Indra Nagar, Deep Mohini, Gopal Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
MP August 29 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In State From September 1; Rising Temperatures In...
article-image

Area: Mittal College, Regal Estate, Premier Orchid, Coral Casa, Shubh Business Zone and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm 

Area: Noor Mahal, Malipura, Neem Road, Peergate, Jumerati Gate, Laxmi Talkies, Beldarpura and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tagore Nagar, Malipura, Jumerati...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tagore Nagar, Malipura, Jumerati...

Madhya Pardesh Government Transfers 29 IAS Officers In One Go; Sandeep Kerkatta Now Dy Secretary To...

Madhya Pardesh Government Transfers 29 IAS Officers In One Go; Sandeep Kerkatta Now Dy Secretary To...

Bhopal: Sextortion Scammers Target Women, 63 Complaints Received In 6 Months

Bhopal: Sextortion Scammers Target Women, 63 Complaints Received In 6 Months

Madhya Pradesh: Nine Drown In Separate Incidents; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia

Madhya Pradesh: Nine Drown In Separate Incidents; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia

Shocker! Man Set Ablaze Over Monetary Dispute In Bhopal

Shocker! Man Set Ablaze Over Monetary Dispute In Bhopal