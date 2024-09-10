Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tagore Nagar, Malipura, Jumerati Gate & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 10 to facilitate four way lane road construction line shifting work (11Mile To Bangarasiya). Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Manisha Market, Shahpura, Basant Kunj, Vivek Apartment and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Tagore Nagar, Indra Nagar, Deep Mohini, Gopal Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Mittal College, Regal Estate, Premier Orchid, Coral Casa, Shubh Business Zone and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Noor Mahal, Malipura, Neem Road, Peergate, Jumerati Gate, Laxmi Talkies, Beldarpura and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.