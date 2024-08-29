MP August 29 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In State From September 1; Rising Temperatures In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State has received 33.6 inches of rain so far, which is about 90% of the monsoon season’s average rainfall. Just 3.7 more inches are needed to reach the normal rainfall mark for the state. Mandla and Seoni are the districts with the highest rainfall, with more than 45 inches of rain recorded. On the other hand, Datia, Rewa, Dhar, Morena, and Indore have seen the least amount of rainfall.

There is no alert for heavy rain in the state for the next two days, but the beginning of September is expected to bring heavy showers.

Senior meteorologist stated, "A cyclonic circulation system will become active in the Bay of Bengal on August 29. A low-pressure area will also become active from August 29-30. Its impact will be seen after two days, with heavy rain expected in the state around September 3-4."

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough and other systems are currently away from the state. As a result, there will be no significant rainfall activity in the next 24 hours. However, some areas may experience light rain.

On Wednesday, the weather showed two different patterns across the state. While some places saw bright sunshine, others received rain. Umaria recorded about 1 inch of rain, while Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, and Ujjain saw light showers.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and other districts experienced sunny weather. In Bhopal, the temperature rose by 1.7 degrees to 31.6°C. Other temperatures recorded were 28.2°C in Indore, 32.9°C in Gwalior, 29.8°C in Ujjain, and 31.2°C in Jabalpur. Narsinghpur recorded a high of 35°C, Rewa 35.4°C, and Umaria 34.1°C.