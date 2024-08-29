ASI Restores 800-Year-Old Shivling-Shaped Stepwell At Bateshwar In Morena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revived and restored an 800-year-old Shivling-shaped huge stepwell at Bateshwar in Morena district. It was a huge stepwell, 21 metres long, 6.5 metres wide and 13 metres deep. The work took about one year to complete.

Bateshwar, situated about 35 km from Gwalior and 30 km from Morena, is the home to a group of 200 sandstone Hindu temples and their ruins. The temples, spread over 25 acres, were constructed by rulers of Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty. It was in a forested patch near the temple ruins that the restored stepwell was located.

Superintending archaeologist of Bhopal circle, ASI, Manoj Kumar Kurmi, told Free Press that stepwell (also called Baodi) had entirely collapsed and was covered with wild vegetation. The stepwell had five levels and was equipped with 70 steps descending to the water level. The stepwell, constructed in 11th-12th centuries, must have been in use as a source of drinking water when it was built, he said.

The stepwell was open only from one side, unlike normal stepwells that are open from all the sides. From a distance, it looks like a Shivling. The ASI began by removing debris covering the structure and then the steps, most of which were broken, were repaired. “We restored the beams at all the levels,” Kurmi said.

After well’s restoration, water re-appeared in it and with rains, the water reached up to the first level. “Some work at the surface remains to be done. Otherwise, the restoration is complete,” Kurmi said, adding, “ASI personnel are presently using the water. There is no habitation around but if the people want, they can use water.”

The restoration and revival of stepwell was a part of ASI’s initiative under Mission Amrit Sarovar of Government of India. Launched in 2023, the Mission aims at developing or rejuvenating 75 Amrit Sarovars (ponds) in each district of the country.

“We have restored many old wells and ponds in Raisen district under Mission but none was as big as this one,” Kurmi said.