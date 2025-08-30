Three Held For Murdering Business Partner In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have solved the blind murder case of Nitesh Vishwakarma, a building material supplier from Ranjhi, whose body was found near Sagra Canal in Bargi four days ago.

His car and mobile phone were also recovered from the same spot.

According to police, the murder was planned by Nitesh’s business partner Ramandeep Marwaha, along with his girlfriend Meenakshi Kapoor and driver Taufiq Khan.

Police said Meenakshi befriended Nitesh and invited him on a long drive. During the outing, she made him drink heavily. Once he was intoxicated, she and the driver attacked him with an iron rod, killing him on the spot.

Business partner planned murder

The motive behind the murder was a dispute between Nitesh and Ramandeep over business losses. To execute the plan, Ramandeep used his girlfriend and driver. After the killing, he paid them ₹50k each.

As soon as the truth was uncovered, Jabalpur police arrested all three accused - Ramandeep Marwaha, Meenakshi Kapoor, and Taufiq Khan.

Additional SP Anjana Tiwari confirmed that Nitesh was murdered after being heavily intoxicated, stating that the conspiracy was hatched by the business partner, and the girlfriend and driver carried out the killing.