EOW Launches Preliminary Inquiry Against RERA Chairman Over Alleged Irregularities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing has registered preliminary enquiry against the RERA chairman for conducting various irregularities, said officials here on Wednesday. As many as four complaints are filed against the chairman.

Retired IAS officer AP Shrivastava is the chairman of real estate regularity authority (RERA). He was appointed as chairman in 2021. Few of the builders had filed a complaint with the EOW alleging that the chairman is misusing his power and hindering their multi-crore construction projects.

It is also alleged that one of the builders who had sold the property to the chairman, the chairman had put on hold the project of the builder. As a result banks had stopped the funding of around Rs 100 cr to the builder. The chairman had also allegedly canceled several projects without giving any reasons.

Another complaint was filed against the chairman in which it is alleged that the chairman is hindering the project and not following the standard operating procedure of giving permission for the projects.

In another complaint it is alleged that the chairman made appointments violating norms. One of the appointments was made without giving advertisements.

EOW has registered a case against the chairman on the complaint made by the complainant Prabash Jetli. In the complaint it was stated that the chairman had misused his power while making appointments in the authority, said officials.

DG, EOW Ajay Sharma said that they have received a complaint against the chairman AP Shrivastva and the agency has registered PE. He added that after the completion on the PE, further action will be taken accordingly.