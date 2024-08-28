MP Regional Industry Conclave: Adani Group To Invest ₹3.5k Crore In Guna-Shivpuri; Godrej To Bring New Hair Care Unit In Gwalior

MP Regional Industry Conclave: Andani Group To Invest ₹ 3.5k Crore In Guna-Shivpuri; Godrej To Bring New Home-Hair Care Unit In Gwalior | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): India’s Multinational conglomerate company, the Andani Group, has announced to invest Rs 3.5k crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. The announcement was made at the Regional Industry Conclave started in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event in Gwalior by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar, along with other ministers, were present in the event.

This is the third industry conclave organised in the state within 6 months, which has attracted industry heads of 9 different sectors, who are positively willing to bring their industries to the Gwalior-Chambal region. Earlier, conclaves were held in Ujjain in February and Jabalpur in July.

Investors more interested in Gwalior- Chambal region

In fact, industrialists seem more inclined towards Gwalior’s Regional Industry Conclave as compared to Ujjain and Jabalpur. Reason behind this is the district's proximity with 7 major road corridors of India. These pass through, or are near the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Adani to employ 3.5k people; Godrej to invest Rs 450 cr

Speaking at the conclave, CEO of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Karan Adani said, “Adani Group is going to invest in a 2 million tonne cement grinding unit in Guna, along with the defence sector in Shivpuri. This investment will be worth Rs 3500 crore. The project will also employ 3,500 people.

Godrej Company is also going to invest Rs 450 crore in Gwalior. After personal care products, a new unit of home and hair care is going to be extended in Malanpur of Gwalior.