8 Long-Route Trains Get Halt At Bargawan Station (WCR) In Madhya Pradesh; Check ALL Details

Railways approved a halt of two minutes for eight trains passing from West Central Railway to Bargawan station | Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Railways has approved a two-minute halt for eight trains at Bargawan station in Madhya Pradesh (WCR).

The decision has been taken on an experimental basis and will be effective for next six months, starting August 27 ,2024 (till Feb, 2025).

The trains include Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express, Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express, Kolkata-Madar Junction Express, Madar Junction-Kolkata Express, Santragachi-Ajmer Express, Ajmer-Santragachi Express, Howrah-Bhopal Express, and Bhopal-Howrah Express.

The arrival/departure stoppage of these trains at Bargawan station is as follows-

1. Train number 19413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from August 29 to February 28 2025 at 20:18/20:20 pm.

2. Train No. 19414 Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from September 1 to February 28 2025 at 05:46/05:48 am.

3. Train No. 19607 Kolkata-Madar Junction Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from August 30 to February 28 2025 at 05:46/05:48 am.

4. Train No. 19608 Madar Junction-Kolkata Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from August 28 to February 26, 2025 at 20:18/20:20 pm.

5. Train No. 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from August 31 to February 28 2025 at 05:46/05:48 am.

6. Train number 18010 Ajmer-Santragachi Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from September 02 to 01 March 2025 at 20:18/20:20 pm.

7. Train number 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from August 27 to 26 February 2025 at 05:46/05:48 am.

8. Train number 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Express will arrive/depart at Bargawan from August 28 to February 27 2025 at 20:18/20:20 pm.