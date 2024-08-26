VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin To Humans

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district witnessed a quirky incident on Monday when the villagers decided to take out a funeral procession of a monkey! The villagers performed all the final rites and rituals of the monkey that died by electrocution.

#WATCH | MP: Villagers Hold Funeral For Monkey In Rajgarh; Video Shows People Dancing To Music In Farewell Procession#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/jNJwSPcGfa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 26, 2024

The visuals on social media show the villagers taking out the funeral rally of the monkey. They showered flowers on the dead monkey wrapped in a white cloth, akin to a human's funeral procession.

According to information, the ceremony took place on Sunday in Tamolia village, under the Zirapur block. The monkey was found dead, and the villagers decided to give it a heartfelt send-off with traditional Hindu rites.

In the video, the villagers can be seen dancing on the beats of DJ, and taking the monkey to cremation ground for the last rites.

What set this funeral apart was the celebration-like atmosphere. Villagers danced to devotional songs played by a DJ as they carried the monkey’s body to the cremation ground. The procession was marked by lively music and dance, making it a memorable event for the community.

The video shared by the villagers showed their sadness over the monkey's death, but also their effort to honor it with respect and joy. After the ceremony, the villagers observed a two-minute silence to pray for the monkey’s soul.

While the tradition of performing last rites for monkeys is not new in Rajgarh, this is perhaps the first time such a ceremony was accompanied by DJ music and dancing.