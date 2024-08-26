 VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin To Humans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin To Humans

VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin To Humans

The whole incident was recorded in video, which is circulating widely on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district witnessed a quirky incident on Monday when the villagers decided to take out a funeral procession of a monkey! The villagers performed all the final rites and rituals of the monkey that died by electrocution.

The visuals on social media show the villagers taking out the funeral rally of the monkey. They showered flowers on the dead monkey wrapped in a white cloth, akin to a human's funeral procession.

According to information, the ceremony took place on Sunday in Tamolia village, under the Zirapur block. The monkey was found dead, and the villagers decided to give it a heartfelt send-off with traditional Hindu rites.

Read Also
Indore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old...
article-image

In the video, the villagers can be seen dancing on the beats of DJ, and taking the monkey to cremation ground for the last rites.

FPJ Shorts
'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)
'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves Her Screaming, Schooled By Netizens (Video)
Kangana Ranaut Says People Called Her 'Mad' For REJECTING Ram Leela Song: 'I Can't Do Item Numbers' (VIDEO)
Kangana Ranaut Says People Called Her 'Mad' For REJECTING Ram Leela Song: 'I Can't Do Item Numbers' (VIDEO)
SBI Research Anticipates Q1 GDP Growth At 7.1%, In Line With RBI Forecast
SBI Research Anticipates Q1 GDP Growth At 7.1%, In Line With RBI Forecast
Rural Fintech Navadhan Forays Into 4-New States
Rural Fintech Navadhan Forays Into 4-New States

What set this funeral apart was the celebration-like atmosphere. Villagers danced to devotional songs played by a DJ as they carried the monkey’s body to the cremation ground. The procession was marked by lively music and dance, making it a memorable event for the community.

Read Also
CCTV Footage: Principal And 11th Grader Land In Altercation Over Fees In Gwalior Private School; FIR...
article-image

The video shared by the villagers showed their sadness over the monkey's death, but also their effort to honor it with respect and joy. After the ceremony, the villagers observed a two-minute silence to pray for the monkey’s soul.

While the tradition of performing last rites for monkeys is not new in Rajgarh, this is perhaps the first time such a ceremony was accompanied by DJ music and dancing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin...

VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin...

Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Relief Of ₹20 Cr Each To Victims Of Kerala &...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Relief Of ₹20 Cr Each To Victims Of Kerala &...

WATCH: Radha-Krishna Idol To Adorn ₹100 Crore Jewels At Madhya Pradesh Temple; 7-Strand Emerald...

WATCH: Radha-Krishna Idol To Adorn ₹100 Crore Jewels At Madhya Pradesh Temple; 7-Strand Emerald...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Gau-Seva' In Bhopal On Krishna Janmashtami (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Gau-Seva' In Bhopal On Krishna Janmashtami (WATCH)