Indore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old Hangs Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man died after drinking bathroom cleaner in inebriated condition assuming it to be liquor. The matter pertains to Dwarkapuri police station limits, confirmed the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subhash Raipure, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony. He was a salesman in a bread company.

His brother Vikash said that the incident occurred around 10 days ago when he returned home in an inebriated condition and drank bathroom cleaner. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed during the treatment on Friday night.

Indore: 19-Year-Old Hangs Self, Reason's Unkown

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Lasudia police station area on Friday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established yet as no note was recovered from his place.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunil Sarkota, a resident of Banswara in Rajasthan and was staying at rent in Bapu Gandhi Nagar. He worked at a restaurant. His family members said that he took the drastic step when he was alone. His roommate returned home at night when he found the door locked. He looked into the room and found him hanging.