 Indore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old Hangs Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old Hangs Self

Indore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old Hangs Self

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subhash Raipure, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony. He was a salesman in a bread company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man died after drinking bathroom cleaner in inebriated condition assuming it to be liquor. The matter pertains to Dwarkapuri police station limits, confirmed the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subhash Raipure, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony. He was a salesman in a bread company.

His brother Vikash said that the incident occurred around 10 days ago when he returned home in an inebriated condition and drank bathroom cleaner. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed during the treatment on Friday night.

Read Also
VIDEO: Young Woman Vendor Slaps Municipal Worker During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Indore's Meghdoot...
article-image

Indore: 19-Year-Old Hangs Self, Reason's Unkown

FPJ Shorts
Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series
Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series
TRAI's New Rules To Curb Spam: Could Block Text Messages From Banks & Financial Institutions
TRAI's New Rules To Curb Spam: Could Block Text Messages From Banks & Financial Institutions
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak

Representative Image

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Lasudia police station area on Friday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established yet as no note was recovered from his place.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunil Sarkota, a resident of Banswara in Rajasthan and was staying at rent in Bapu Gandhi Nagar. He worked at a restaurant. His family members said that he took the drastic step when he was alone. His roommate returned home at night when he found the door locked. He looked into the room and found him hanging.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old...

Indore Updates: Drunk Man Bottoms Up Bathroom Cleaner On Pretext Of Liquor Bottle, Dies; 19-Year-Old...

Drones To Patrol 23K Power Towers Across Madhya Pradesh; MPPTCL Invites Bids

Drones To Patrol 23K Power Towers Across Madhya Pradesh; MPPTCL Invites Bids

Indore: DAVV EC Member Urges Vice Chancellor To Set Up Shri Ram-Krishna Study Centre For In-Depth...

Indore: DAVV EC Member Urges Vice Chancellor To Set Up Shri Ram-Krishna Study Centre For In-Depth...

VIDEO: Young Woman Vendor Slaps Municipal Worker During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Indore's Meghdoot...

VIDEO: Young Woman Vendor Slaps Municipal Worker During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Indore's Meghdoot...

Sports Students Get Daily Diet Worth ₹90/Head At Madhya Pradesh School; 'Not Even Close To...

Sports Students Get Daily Diet Worth ₹90/Head At Madhya Pradesh School; 'Not Even Close To...