 VIDEO: Young Woman Vendor Slaps Municipal Worker During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Indore's Meghdoot Chowpatty
The viral clip shows the woman vendor yelling at the municipal team. Even as the locals tried to pacify her, she slapped one of the municipal team workers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly slapped a municipal corporation worker during an anti-encroachment drive in Indore. She has been booked for obstructing government work.

The incident was reported at Meghdoot Chowpatty in Indore on Thursday night and its video is now spreading like wildfire on social media.

Woman refused to remove her jewellery stall

According to Vijayanagar police, complainant Devkaran Yadav is posted in encroachment squad number 9 of the Municipal Corporation. The team received the information on Thursday night that several vendors had set up their stalls of chaat, snacks, and artificial jewellery on the road, obstructing the traffic. Seeing the chaos on the overcrowded road, the team asked them to clear up the illegally occupied space.

The young woman, who set up her stall of artificial jewellery, refused to remove her counter. She began arguing with the anti-encroachment team and can be heard saying, "battamezi mat karo" (don't misbehave). The other vendors and the workers intervened and tried to calm her down, but in vain. The agitated woman lost her temper and slapped one of the staff members of the anti-encroachment team.

The accused has been identified as Rishika Argal. A case has been registered against her for obstructing government work.

