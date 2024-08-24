Indore Dessert Special: From Rich Moong Dal Halwa To Piping Hot Malpua, 7 Sweet Treats You Must Try Here

By: Kajal Kumari | August 24, 2024
Do you also crave for something sweet after every meal? Here are 7 top deserts you must try in Indore to satisfy your soul!
1. First has to be— hot Gulab Jamun with cold Rabri. Sounds tasty already? You head straight to Sarafa Bazar OR Shree Vikas Rabdi Wala in Sudama Nagar if you can't wait anymore!
2. Then comes Rasgulle of course! For which you can rely on Rasgulla House at Gita Bhawan Road in Manorama Ganj, which serves delicious Rajbhog as well.
3. Here comes Indore's special delicacy, Khoye ki Jalebi, which is an authentic sweet of Ahilya Nagri. If you want to try them, you can go to Sarafa Bazaar.
4. Besan ki Chakki is also one of Indore's favourite sweets. TRG - The Radha Gopala at Indore's Pipliyahana Squar serves you really the fresh ones!
5. How can we forget Halwa?? Also, the rainy weather calls for something warm and delicious. You can feast on Moong Dal ka Halwa, Akhrot Halwa and Gajar ka Halwa at Sarafa bazar.
6. Well! Our city offers one of the tastiest prasad ever! Which is the special Modak, dipped in sugar syrup, at Khajrana Temple. It's a win-win for us, mental peace along with a treat.
7. Now this is Indore’s speciality! Sarafa Bazaar is incomplete with the sweetest Malpua, Go try some.
By the way! Are Gulab Jamun clan or a Rasgulla fan?
