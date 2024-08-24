CCTV Footage: Principal And 11th Grader Land In Altercation Over Fees In Gwalior Private School; FIR Filed by Both Parties | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage of an altercation between an 11th grade student and the principal of Gwalior’s private school surfaced on social media on Saturday. The video shows two other teachers involved in the clash and the matter is said to pertain from the district’s Hajira area.

According to information, the incident took place at CBS School in the Kanch Mill area. Dhruv Arya, who belongs to dalit community, had gone to the school to collect his Transfer Certificate (TC) after failing in Class 11. However, a dispute arose between Dhruv and the principal, Nisha Sengar, regarding unpaid fees. Dhruv claimed that he had paid all the dues, while the principal said that his TC could not be issued due to pending fees.

Student sustained injuries

The argument escalated and Principal Nisha Sengar reportedly assaulted Dhruv physically. Soon after, Vice-Principal Rakesh Singh and another teacher named Rajni also joined and allegedly beat the student. Dhruv, in an attempt to defend himself, pushed the principal away.

Following the incident, Dhruv sustained injuries to his face, neck, and head, for which he received medical treatment. No visible injuries were found on the principal. Both parties have filed complaints with the Hajira Police.

FIR registered by both parties

The police have registered a case of assault and harassment against Principal Nisha Sengar, Vice-Principal Rakesh Singh, and teacher Rajni under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Additionally, Dhruv has been charged with assault and issuing threats based on the principal’s complaint.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The CCTV footage has been reviewed to determine the facts. The exact status of Dhruv’s fee payments remains unclear at this stage.