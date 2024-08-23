 Madhya Pradesh: Injustice To Tribals Will Not Be Tolerated; Says National Commission For Scheduled Tribes Chairperson Antar Singh Arya
Arya reassured the tribal community of the Commission's commitment to their security and rights, urging them to report their problems for resolution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairperson Antar Singh Arya emphasised that any injustice to tribals will not be tolerated. | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairperson Antar Singh Arya emphasised that any injustice to tribals will not be tolerated.

During a dialogue at PM Excellence College in Dhar, Arya instructed collector Priyank Mishra to immediately provide roti makers in tribal hostels. This issue was highlighted by Free Press on August 15.

Arya reassured the tribal community of the Commission's commitment to their security and rights, urging them to report their problems for resolution. He encouraged tribals to preserve their customs, prioritise education and adopt modern farming techniques. Arya highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts for education, health and development of tribals, inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for their welfare.

He also praised the appointment of a tribal woman as the President, a significant achievement for the community. Arya committed to travelling across the country, gathering feedback from tribals, and presenting an annual report to the President.

In a subsequent meeting, the officials were directed to conduct physical verification of forest rights leases, improvements in mobile connectivity in forest villages, and monthly inspections of hospitals and hostels. He also urged for better implementation of government schemes and reduced margin money in the Tantya Mama Yojana.

