Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Representative Image | Forbes

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, where a man unleashed terror in his locality after being bitten by a street dog. He has started to attack anyone who tries to come close to him. He eats raw meat, and what not!

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the man was identified as Sonu, who works as a cleaner at the local vegetable market.

A few days ago, Sonu was bitten by a dog, and since then, he has started acting aggressively and even turning violent towards people. He has bitten several people around him.

Given Rabies injections

Locals and vendors in the market have also confirmed his unusual behaviour. Frightened, they have started maintaining a distance from Sonu.

The neighbours took him for treatment at the nearby hospital. He was given injections for rabies. Despite the treatment, his behaviour remains unchanged, which is worrying his family and the neighbours.

Docs urge to keep safe distance

Recently, he bit a customer who was purchasing veggies from a stall. The vendors said that he has been behaving erratic and wild since the dog bit him. However, he was offered additional medical attention by traders but he refused.

Doctors have urged the public keep a safe distance from Sonu to avoid such accidents.