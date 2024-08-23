Five Labourers Dead After Roof Of Under-Construction Farmhouse Collapses In Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five labourers died after a roof of an under-construction farmhouse collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow district, the police confirmed on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in Choral village near Mhow on Thursday night when the labourers were sleeping. The collapse resulted in the immediate deaths of five labourers who were trapped beneath the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Panchal, Hariom Ramesh, Ajay Ramesh, Gopal Babulal Prajapati, Raja. They all were in deep asleep on Thursday night, when the roof caved in and they remained stuck under debris till they lost their breath.

Indore collector Asheesh Singh reaches the accident site

Bodies of the five deceased have been taken out. A rescue operation is also underway currently, as the authorities fear that the death toll may rise as there were reportedly six to seven labourers sleeping under the roof when it fell.

The local administration, including Collector Asheesh Singh, reached the site to take cognisance of the situation. An investigation is being conducted. It is also expected that the farmhouse owner and the contractor accountable for the accident will soon be held.