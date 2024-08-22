 'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Clip Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Clip Viral

'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Clip Viral

The accused was identified as Pooja, a resident of Deendayal Nagar in Ratlam. A case has been registered against her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Aunty beating a 13-year-old girl fiercely | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A horrid video has surfaced on social media, showing a woman mercilessly beating a child and scolding at her. The video is said to be of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, where a monstrous chachi (aunt) inhumanely beat her 13-year-old niece.

The accused was identified as Pooja, a resident of Deendayal Nagar in Ratlam. A case has been registered against her following the complaint by the girl’s maternal grandpa.

According to information, the girl's parents are divorced, and she lives with her father's side of the family. The accused allegedly got offended when the girl answered her back, and she caught hold of her and started hitting her.

Read Also
Shocking! Auto Driver Beaten To Death By Estranged Wife & Son In Madhya Pradesh; VIDEO Viral
article-image

The video shows the woman clutching the girl between her legs and beating her with both her hands, repeatedly asking, "Ab bolegi, bata ab karegi... (Will you dare to answer me back)?" The woman continued to thrash her, despite the girl pleading with her grandmother to save her. 

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Unveils Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Flag In Chennai, Pledges To Uphold Principle Of Equality
Vijay Unveils Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Flag In Chennai, Pledges To Uphold Principle Of Equality
XAT 2025: DON'T Make These Mistakes While Filing Application Form!
XAT 2025: DON'T Make These Mistakes While Filing Application Form!
'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust'; Mumbai Activists Object BMC's Proposal
'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust'; Mumbai Activists Object BMC's Proposal
Abhishek Banerjee On Casting Couch In Bollywood: 'There Is Fear, #MeToo Movement Has Helped'
Abhishek Banerjee On Casting Couch In Bollywood: 'There Is Fear, #MeToo Movement Has Helped'

When accused Pooja did not listen to her mother-in-law's request to leave the girl, the old lady started to record the incident on her mobile. Seeing this, Pooja fearlessly told her mother-in-law, "Kar lo record, muje koi dikkat nahi" (record, I have no problem).

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month
article-image

The girl was screaming in pain but her aunty paid no attention and kept beating her mercilessly. 

Read Also
Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS
article-image

Grandma sends 'beating video' to girl's mom

According to information, the girl's grandmother sent the video to her mother on Wednesday.  Following which, the girl’s maternal grandfather approached the police and filed a complaint against her aunt. He demanded strict action. 

He told the police officials that the girl's mother has already been divorced from her husband due to harassment by her in-laws and husband. It was mutually decided that one girl will stay with her mother, and the other will stay with the father.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya...

'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 22: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 22: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

National Space Day: IIT-Indore Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon

National Space Day: IIT-Indore Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon

Sons Of A Lesser God: Kin Of Some Martyr Cops Get ₹1 Crore Aid By Madhya Pradesh Govt, Others Just...

Sons Of A Lesser God: Kin Of Some Martyr Cops Get ₹1 Crore Aid By Madhya Pradesh Govt, Others Just...

Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till...

Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till...