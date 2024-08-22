'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Clip Viral

Aunty beating a 13-year-old girl fiercely | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A horrid video has surfaced on social media, showing a woman mercilessly beating a child and scolding at her. The video is said to be of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, where a monstrous chachi (aunt) inhumanely beat her 13-year-old niece.

The accused was identified as Pooja, a resident of Deendayal Nagar in Ratlam. A case has been registered against her following the complaint by the girl’s maternal grandpa.

According to information, the girl's parents are divorced, and she lives with her father's side of the family. The accused allegedly got offended when the girl answered her back, and she caught hold of her and started hitting her.

The video shows the woman clutching the girl between her legs and beating her with both her hands, repeatedly asking, "Ab bolegi, bata ab karegi... (Will you dare to answer me back)?" The woman continued to thrash her, despite the girl pleading with her grandmother to save her.

When accused Pooja did not listen to her mother-in-law's request to leave the girl, the old lady started to record the incident on her mobile. Seeing this, Pooja fearlessly told her mother-in-law, "Kar lo record, muje koi dikkat nahi" (record, I have no problem).

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month

The girl was screaming in pain but her aunty paid no attention and kept beating her mercilessly.

Read Also Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS

Grandma sends 'beating video' to girl's mom

According to information, the girl's grandmother sent the video to her mother on Wednesday. Following which, the girl’s maternal grandfather approached the police and filed a complaint against her aunt. He demanded strict action.

He told the police officials that the girl's mother has already been divorced from her husband due to harassment by her in-laws and husband. It was mutually decided that one girl will stay with her mother, and the other will stay with the father.