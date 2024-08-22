Shocking! Auto Driver Beaten To Death By Estranged Wife & Son In Madhya Pradesh; VIDEO Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where an auto driver was brutally beaten to death by his estranged wife and son. The mother-son duo continued to hit him with wooden sticks on his head till he fell dead and set his auto afire.

Reportedly, the family had been going through a dispute over a house, which led to the violence.

The incident took place on Wednesday, and CCTV footage of the same has surfaced on social media. Police have registered a complaint against the woman and her son. The 21-year-old son has been taken into custody, and a hunt for the woman is underway.

According to information, the victim is identified as Dilawar, a resident of Morar Badagaon in the Gwalior district. Sources say that there had been a dispute between the couple which led to the wife living alone with her 21-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter. On Wednesday, when Dilawar reached his home, his wife and son arrived there and started abusing him.

The fight quickly escalated with the wife setting Dilawar's auto on fire and thrashing another auto that was parked beside. Furthermore, they started beating Dilawar with a wooden stick. Dilawar's son then struck a deadly blow to his head. He slumped to the ground.

After Dilawar fell unconscious, the son and the wife fled. Seeing all this, Dilawar's brother and maternal brother picked him up and took him to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Son apprehended, wife on the run

Acting swiftly, police reached the crime scene and filed a complaint. They were successful in apprehending the 21-year-old son, Raj alias Golu. The wife is still on the run and a search has begun for the same.

According to Raj, they killed Dilawar because he had an affair with another woman which incited him to take this step. A case has been registered under the relevant acts of BNS.