 3 Peddlers Arrested For Selling Buprenorphine Injections Illegally To Youths In MP's Jabalpur; Over 1500 Vials Seized
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were arrested for selling Buprenorphine injections illegally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday. Police have recovered over 1500 vials of Buprenorphine injections-- a drug used to treat opioid addiction in patients, and is now being misused by youngsters.

All the accused have been taken into custody and questioning about sourcing, selling and procurement have begun. The operation was conducted after a tip off from a police informant.

According to information, the accused have been identified as Shailendra Thakur, Shivam Jaiswal and Mohammad Rafiq. On Thursday, police got a tip off from an informant who told them that he had spotted three men with a bike and a sack which had some suspicious contents. Acting on the tip off, a team went to investigate and found the accused. When the accused spotted police arriving, they tried to run away but were apprehended.

In the operation, police managed to nab the three accused and recovered around 1578 vials of Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate. All the three are in custody and interrogation has begun. Police has begun questioning about the procurement, supply and sales of the vials.

Uses of Buprenorphine injections

In most cases, Buprenorphine injections are used to cure opioid addictions, severe pains as well as acute chronic pains. But in this case, this drug was being sold for intoxication purposes.

