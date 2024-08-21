 Bharat Bandh Evokes Partial Response In MP, Violence Erupts In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBharat Bandh Evokes Partial Response In MP, Violence Erupts In Chhatarpur

Bharat Bandh Evokes Partial Response In MP, Violence Erupts In Chhatarpur

Members of the Bhim Army smashed some shops. In the incident, some people sustained injuries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the BSP and some social organisations against a recent Supreme Court order on reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) evoked mixed response in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, some cities saw incidents of violence during the Bandh – especially in Chhatarpur – the police had to resort to lathi-charge to quell a violent mob that forced the shopkeepers to put up their shutters. Members of the Bhim Army smashed some shops. In the incident, some people sustained injuries.

Read Also
Shocking! Man Beats Cat To Death In Bhopal, Throws Away Kittens; Threatens Neighbours With Stick...
article-image

A group of people attacked a garment shop in Chhatarpur and injured a youth. Superintendent of police Agam Jain convinced the mob not to resort to violence, but when the situation was going out of order, he ordered the policemen to resort to lathi-charge. Just as the police began to rain lathi blows on the mob they began to escape and the situation was under control. In Morena, the Bharat Bandh evoked partial response.

The protesters took out a rally and handed over a memorandum to the district administration. A group of people took out rallies in Jabalpur, Bhind, Shivpuri, Narmadapuram, Balaghat and other places of the state. In a few districts, bus services remained suspended for a few hours. Later, the services were restored. In Bhopal and its surrounding areas like Narmadapuram life remained peaceful, and there was no impact of the Bandh anywhere.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round
Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Bandh Evokes Partial Response In MP, Violence Erupts In Chhatarpur

Bharat Bandh Evokes Partial Response In MP, Violence Erupts In Chhatarpur

Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

Bhopal: Investment Facilitation Centre To Be Established In Every District, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Investment Facilitation Centre To Be Established In Every District, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Dispute Erupts After IASE Plants Saplings On DIET Land, Disrupting Model DIET Construction...

Bhopal: Dispute Erupts After IASE Plants Saplings On DIET Land, Disrupting Model DIET Construction...

Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During...

Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During...