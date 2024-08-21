 Shocking! Man Beats Cat To Death In Bhopal, Throws Away Kittens; Threatens Neighbours With Stick When Stopped (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocking! Man Beats Cat To Death In Bhopal, Throws Away Kittens; Threatens Neighbours With Stick When Stopped (WATCH)

Shocking! Man Beats Cat To Death In Bhopal, Throws Away Kittens; Threatens Neighbours With Stick When Stopped (WATCH)

The tragic event has sparked outrage among residents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Man tragically killed a cat in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, where a man can be seen beating a cat brutally at his residence in Bhopal. The viral clip shows the neighbours requesting him to spare the innocent animal, but the accused ignored the pleas and beat the cat to death.

The incident pertains to Awadhpuri area in Bhopal. The accused is said to be Vijay Patidar, a resident of Awadhpuri, Shriram Parisar in Bhopal. He was seen beating the cat on his lawn late at night when the neighbours woke up to the noise. They tried to stop him and even recorded his video, but the monster man went on to kill the cat.

FPJ Shorts
NCERT Extends Registration Date For Various Professor Posts; Apply Till August 27!
NCERT Extends Registration Date For Various Professor Posts; Apply Till August 27!
What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Eating Sugar For 14 Days?
What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Eating Sugar For 14 Days?
RBSE Class 5,8 Supplementary Results 2024 Announced; Check Details HERE
RBSE Class 5,8 Supplementary Results 2024 Announced; Check Details HERE
West Bengal BJP Demands Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
West Bengal BJP Demands Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

However, no official complaint was filed against him.

The video was posted by an X user 'voiceforanimals11'. She has tagged Bhopal Collector, MP Police Department, and CM of Madhya Pradesh, seeking action against the accused.

Read Also
VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...
article-image

Video sparks anger

In the viral video, it was observed that two of his neighbours, one of whom was a woman, were making requests to Vijay Patidar not to kill the cat. The neighbours were seen pleading with the accused, but the man threatened them. They all got into a heated argument. 

The neighbours started recording the video, which irked Vijay, following which he tried to snatch the mobile phone. Soon, he got angry and tried to hit the neighbours, asking them to 'mind their own business.'

Even after making a lot of requests from the neighbours, Vijay didn’t pay any attention and threw the kittens outside in a box.

Read Also
Bhopal Police Constable Suffers Heart Attack While Riding Bike Home After Duty, Falls Dead
article-image

Community mourns and demanded for justice

This tragic event has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding justice for the innocent animal. One user posted the video on X, and demanded justice for animals.  The user has also requested the police and various other relevant departments to take action on the same.

Other users on X were also commenting on that post and demanded action against the accused.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bike Racing Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh Village, 3 Youths Dead

Bike Racing Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh Village, 3 Youths Dead

Bhopal Police Constable Suffers Heart Attack While Riding Bike Home After Duty, Falls Dead

Bhopal Police Constable Suffers Heart Attack While Riding Bike Home After Duty, Falls Dead

Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

SC/ST Creamy Layer Provision: 'Bharat Bandh' Rally In Gwalior-Chambal; 3K Police Personnel Deployed,...

SC/ST Creamy Layer Provision: 'Bharat Bandh' Rally In Gwalior-Chambal; 3K Police Personnel Deployed,...

BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh

BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh