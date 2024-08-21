Shocking! Man Beats Cat To Death In Bhopal, Throws Away Kittens; Threatens Neighbours With Stick When Stopped (WATCH)

Man tragically killed a cat in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, where a man can be seen beating a cat brutally at his residence in Bhopal. The viral clip shows the neighbours requesting him to spare the innocent animal, but the accused ignored the pleas and beat the cat to death.

The incident pertains to Awadhpuri area in Bhopal. The accused is said to be Vijay Patidar, a resident of Awadhpuri, Shriram Parisar in Bhopal. He was seen beating the cat on his lawn late at night when the neighbours woke up to the noise. They tried to stop him and even recorded his video, but the monster man went on to kill the cat.

However, no official complaint was filed against him.

The video was posted by an X user 'voiceforanimals11'. She has tagged Bhopal Collector, MP Police Department, and CM of Madhya Pradesh, seeking action against the accused.

Video sparks anger

In the viral video, it was observed that two of his neighbours, one of whom was a woman, were making requests to Vijay Patidar not to kill the cat. The neighbours were seen pleading with the accused, but the man threatened them. They all got into a heated argument.

The neighbours started recording the video, which irked Vijay, following which he tried to snatch the mobile phone. Soon, he got angry and tried to hit the neighbours, asking them to 'mind their own business.'

Even after making a lot of requests from the neighbours, Vijay didn’t pay any attention and threw the kittens outside in a box.

Community mourns and demanded for justice

This tragic event has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding justice for the innocent animal. One user posted the video on X, and demanded justice for animals. The user has also requested the police and various other relevant departments to take action on the same.

Other users on X were also commenting on that post and demanded action against the accused.