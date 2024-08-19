VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within Seconds

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shocking footage of a 31-year-old auto driver’s sudden collapse and death while he was being examined by a doctor has rocked the city.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Matkar, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Indore. Matkar himself drove to a nearby clinic after experiencing chest pain late at night. While the doctor was examining him, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident occurred under the Pardeshipura police station jurisdiction in Indore in the wee hours of Sunday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he suffered a heart attack. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which quickly circulated on social media.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sonu Matkar, a resident of Shivaji Nagar. He died around 4 am on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son. His brother Ganesh said that Sonu used to work with LIC. He alleged, “Sonu’s two seniors Prabhat Kumar Sahu and Baghrai Majhi terminated him from his job around five months ago by an oral order without giving him any proper reason. This deeply distressed Sonu, leading to severe depression, which contributed to his fatal heart attack. He had repeatedly expressed that he had been treated unfairly by his superiors.”