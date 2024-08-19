 Indore's Super Speciality Hospital Likely To Start Evening OPD; Check Full Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's Super Speciality Hospital Likely To Start Evening OPD; Check Full Details

Indore's Super Speciality Hospital Likely To Start Evening OPD; Check Full Details

The evening OPD will feature specialist doctors from the hospital who will provide their services.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Super Speciality Hospital affiliated with MGM Medical College is set to launch an evening outpatient department (OPD) and waiting for the final nod from the state government. 

The proposed fee for patients seeking specialist consultations during the evening hours, from 4 pm to 6 pm, will be Rs 600.

FPJ Shorts
From Aries To Pisces, Here's What Your Tarot Card Predicts For The Week Ahead; Check To Know Tarot Predictions For August 19 To 25
From Aries To Pisces, Here's What Your Tarot Card Predicts For The Week Ahead; Check To Know Tarot Predictions For August 19 To 25
Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media
Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector

This proposal, presented at the college's Executive Committee meeting, has already received the institution's endorsement and is awaiting the final nod from the government. 

Read Also
Shocker! Agniveer Plans ₹50 Lakh Gold Heist In Bhopal; Loots Jewellery Shop Owner At Gunpoint
article-image

SUMMARY:

Timings: 4pm t o 6pm

Fee: Rs 600

Specialist Doctors

Govt approval Awaited

The evening OPD will feature specialist doctors from the hospital who will provide their services. Unlike the regular OPD, patients will need to pay for medications and diagnostic tests.

Read Also
Indore: Real Estate Broker Duped Of ₹2.96 Lakh In Credit Card Scam
article-image

A detailed breakdown of the fee distribution has been outlined: Rs 300 will be allocated to the consulting doctor, Rs 100 to the attending nursing staff, Rs. 50 to housekeeping employees, and the remaining Rs 150 will be added to the hospital's administrative revenue. 

It is noteworthy that a similar proposal for an evening OPD at MYH Hospital was previously considered but failed to materialise due to a lack of interest from both doctors and the administration, largely because many specialists were already engaged in higher-paying private practices.

However, the current proposal stands a better chance of success as superspecialty specialists are prohibited from private practice.

Read Also
Indore: BAMS Seats Cut Down To 60 From 75 At Government Ashtang Ayurved College Over 'Faculty...
article-image

Video EEG Machine, dialysis technicians to enhance facilities 

In other developments, the neurology department of the Super Speciality Hospital will soon acquire a video EEG machine valued at Rs 20 lakh. The funding for this purchase has been approved by the hospital's autonomous body.

Additionally, the dialysis unit will see the hiring of three dialysis technicians through outsourcing from HLL Heights, a government undertaking. These technicians will be employed for a six-month period at a daily rate of Rs 1,000, with their salaries also being covered by the autonomous fund. 

Five technicians will be similarly appointed through HLL (the outsourcing agency).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...

VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...

Indore's Super Speciality Hospital Likely To Start Evening OPD; Check Full Details

Indore's Super Speciality Hospital Likely To Start Evening OPD; Check Full Details

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

DAVV Seeks NTA Data Of 1,300 More Students Amid Low Registrations

DAVV Seeks NTA Data Of 1,300 More Students Amid Low Registrations