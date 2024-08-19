Indore's Super Speciality Hospital Likely To Start Evening OPD; Check Full Details

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Super Speciality Hospital affiliated with MGM Medical College is set to launch an evening outpatient department (OPD) and waiting for the final nod from the state government.

The proposed fee for patients seeking specialist consultations during the evening hours, from 4 pm to 6 pm, will be Rs 600.

This proposal, presented at the college's Executive Committee meeting, has already received the institution's endorsement and is awaiting the final nod from the government.

The evening OPD will feature specialist doctors from the hospital who will provide their services. Unlike the regular OPD, patients will need to pay for medications and diagnostic tests.

A detailed breakdown of the fee distribution has been outlined: Rs 300 will be allocated to the consulting doctor, Rs 100 to the attending nursing staff, Rs. 50 to housekeeping employees, and the remaining Rs 150 will be added to the hospital's administrative revenue.

It is noteworthy that a similar proposal for an evening OPD at MYH Hospital was previously considered but failed to materialise due to a lack of interest from both doctors and the administration, largely because many specialists were already engaged in higher-paying private practices.

However, the current proposal stands a better chance of success as superspecialty specialists are prohibited from private practice.

Video EEG Machine, dialysis technicians to enhance facilities

In other developments, the neurology department of the Super Speciality Hospital will soon acquire a video EEG machine valued at Rs 20 lakh. The funding for this purchase has been approved by the hospital's autonomous body.

Additionally, the dialysis unit will see the hiring of three dialysis technicians through outsourcing from HLL Heights, a government undertaking. These technicians will be employed for a six-month period at a daily rate of Rs 1,000, with their salaries also being covered by the autonomous fund.

Five technicians will be similarly appointed through HLL (the outsourcing agency).