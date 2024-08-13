 Indore: BAMS Seats Cut Down To 60 From 75 At Government Ashtang Ayurved College Over 'Faculty Shortage'
Updated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of seats in the under-graduation course of Government Autonomous Ashtang Ayurved College, Indore, has been slashed by 15 for the current academic year.

The Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course here will now have only 60 seats instead of 75.

The decision comes after the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) conducted an inspection of the institution. The inspection revealed significant concerns like shortage of faculty and other essential resources.

The college administration has reportedly made several attempts to address the shortage of faculty by corresponding with relevant authorities, but the issue remains unresolved. 

Making all efforts to regain the number of seats: College faculty

"The government is trying to regain the seats, and all the required processes are being done for the same. We are trying to get the seats back at the earliest," a senior faculty member of the college said, wishing anonymity.

The Ashtang Ayurved College has a long-standing history, having been established in 1921 under the Brahmacharya Ashram Trust by Swami Dwarka Dutt Maharaj. Initially, the Ayurveda course was offered independently by the trust. 

In 1964, the course gained affiliation with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. The Madhya Pradesh government took control of the institution in 1972, and it was granted autonomous status by the state government in 1998.

