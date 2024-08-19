 Indore: Real Estate Broker Duped Of ₹2.96 Lakh In Credit Card Scam
The caller posed himself to be from ICICI Bank and convinced him to download an app, which ultimately led to the cyber fraud.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:15 AM IST
Representative Image | Freepik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A real estate broker was defrauded of Rs 2.96 lakh by cyber conmen who promised to create a credit card for him with no charges and a limit of Rs 1 lakh under Rau police station limits, an official said on Sunday.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Aman Rajput lodged a complaint stating he received a call from an unknown number. The caller posed himself to be from ICICI Bank and convinced him to download an app, which ultimately led to the cyber fraud. The fraudsters used the app to gather information about his bank accounts, credit card and debit card, making three transactions totaling Rs 2.96 lakh.  

Indore Crime Roundup: Intoxicated Man Attacks 7-year-old Boy With Brick; Decomposed Body Of Man...
article-image

Man defrauded of Rs 2 lakh in loan app scam

In another incident, a man was duped of Rs 2 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the guise of providing an online loan, an official said on Sunday. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Tanmay Sonwaniye, who works at a property loan office, mistakenly clicked on a link in a promotional social media post. Later, he received a call from an unknown number and was lured into downloading an app under the pretense of receiving a loan.

The fraudsters initially provided him with small loans but then demanded repayment with interest, threatening to share private pictures obtained through the app if he did not comply. The victim ended up paying Rs 3 lakh for a Rs 1 lakh loan. The police have registered complaints in both cases and have managed to freeze the fraudsters' accounts.

